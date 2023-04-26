Andrew Lee has been named acting Editor-in-Chief of Recharge, replacing Darius Snieckus who is moving on after nine years at the helm of the world’s leading publication for renewables and the energy transition.

Lee takes over on 28 April when Snieckus leaves Recharge to become chief executive editor at Aegir Insights.

Online Editor of Recharge since 2011, Lee has been a key member of its editorial team with specific responsibility for its website. He previously worked for a number of business and news publications, including UK technology magazine The Engineer, where he was editor for four years.

Lee said Recharge, part of a group of energy titles published by Norway’s DN Media Group, is poised for a period of further growth, with additional journalists joining to expand the editorial team and new initiatives planned to further boost its coverage of the global energy transition and the people, businesses and technologies shaping it.

Lee said: “I’m delighted to be taking on this role at an exciting time for Recharge and the energy transition. Darius has done a fantastic job taking Recharge to its current position as the most valued and trusted source of news and business information for the energy transition, and we wish him every success in his new role.”

Snieckus, a founding member of the publication’s editorial team in 2008, has since taking the Editor-in-Chief role steered the transformation of Recharge to an all-digital title, the launch of what have become industry-leading events – online during the pandemic and now held in-person – and the successful spin-off of Recharge’s sister title, Hydrogen Insight.

Snieckus said: “It has been a singular privilege leading the Recharge editorial team these last nine years.

“Andrew is one of the most outstanding journalists I’ve worked with in my career and his taking on the role of acting Editor-in-Chief now will energise Recharge for the next chapter in its history.”