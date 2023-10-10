Statkraft, Europe’s largest producer of green electricity, has initiated the search for a new CEO after Christian Rynning-Tønnesen informed the board of directors of the Norwegian renewables giant that he wishes to step down after almost 14 years of leading the company.

Rynning-Tønnesen had assumed the role as president and CEO of Statkraft in 2010 and led the utility from a mostly hydro-power-based company to become a multi-national active in renewables in Latin America, India, and the US – mainly in wind and solar power, but also in green hydrogen and biofuel.