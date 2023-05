German economics and climate minister Robert Habeck has launched a new PV strategy to boost the country’s installed capacity to 215GW by 2030 as part of an effort to reach a target of 80% renewables in the power mix.

That would be up from 67.4GW at the end of 2022, when a near-record 7.5GW were added. That figure is likely to be exceeded this year as 2.7GW of new PV capacity were installed in the first quarter alone, according to Germany’s solar industry federation BSW-Solar.