Iberdrola has announced securing its largest-ever credit line of €5.3bn ($5.8bn) to finance future projects, a facility linked to it cutting emissions and boosting the number of women in leadership positions.

The Spain-based developer that is among the biggest players in global wind and solar announced today (Thursday) that it has signed the agreement with 33 international banks.

The rates agreed as part of the credit facility are subject to the fulfilment of two strategic ESG objectives for the group.