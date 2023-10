Rising renewable energy production helped Iberdrola increase earnings by more than 17% in the first nine-months of 2024

The Spanish renewables giant posted a net profit of €3.7bn ($3.9bn) in the first nine months of 2024, compared with €3.1bn in the same period last year.

The company said gross investments of €10.8 billion had helped lift the regulatory asset base of its grid networks business to more than €4bn.