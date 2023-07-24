An undecisive outcome to the G20's energy transition summit in India over the weekend has led to criticism that world leaders are falling short when it comes to ambitions for the deployment of renewables even as the world experience another wave of extreme weather conditions.

The outcome of the gathering in Goa was a "huge missed opportunity", according to Global Renewables Alliance chief executive Bruce Douglas.

The G20 Clean Energy Ministerial Meeting was billed as a gathering of ministers, private sector actors and international experts to strengthen collaboration and coordination for configuring the global energy sector toward sustainable cooling, industry decarbonisation and access to energy.

It was also the first in a series of meetings intended to lay the ground for the COP28 climate conference later this year.

Sultan Al Jaber, president of COP28, was among the co-chairs and knowledge partners included the International Renewable Energy Agency, with high level government representatives from India, China, Germany, Canada the UK, and others.

But an apparent reluctance to deal with thorny issues such as the phasing out of fossil fuels or funding of commitments for grid infrastructure upgrades led to as a final statement on outcomes that fell far short of a declaration of intent.

Article continues below the advert

"World leaders must set out ambitions that will drive investor confidence and inspire countries, communities and renewable industries to work together to deliver rapid implementation," Douglas stated.

"A global target of tripling total renewable energy capacity to at least 11TW by 2030 would send the right market signals.”

“Realising the huge benefits of renewable energy requires real ambition and urgent action.”

The COP28 summit will take place in Dubai between 30 November and 12 December.