The UK has made “worrying slow progress” and “lost its global leadership” on climate action with not enough done to advance onshore renewables, according to independent climate advisers appointed to look at progress on cutting carbon emissions.

In its annual report to parliament on national progress toward reaching emission targets, the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) said it had “markedly less” confidence than one year ago about the UK’s ability to start meeting climate targets from 2030 onwards.

“Renewable electricity capacity increased in 2022, but not at the rate required to meet the government’s stretching targets, particularly for solar deployment. Given short lead-times, rapid deployment of onshore wind and solar could have helped to mitigate dependence on imported gas during the fossil fuel crisis.”

The report suggested that targets are being missed on multiple fronts and blamed a lack of decisive leadership and growing “delivery risks” for the loss of momentum.

“The government continues to place their reliance on technological solutions that have not been deployed at scale, in preference to more straightforward encouragement of people to reduce high-carbon activities.”

Commercial deliverability questions were raised in general about hydrogen, while the CCC report issue a specific warning about the long-lead times for hydrogen storage and carbon capture and storage, considering the relatively shot timelines in play.

The UK’s self-imposed and legally-binding targets include a 68% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade, against a 2019 baseline.

The report urged for a more pragmatic approach to cutting emissions through encouraging behavioural changes such as reducing air travel, eating less meat and moving away from combustion engines.

“Glimmers of the net zero transition can be seen in growing sales of new electric cars and the continued deployment of renewable capacity, but the scale-up of action overall is worryingly slow,” the report stated.

In 2019, the UK became the first leading economy to put in place a legally binding target to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, but the government’s revised net zero strategy, published in March, showed that it was already falling short of targets.

Lord Deben, chairman of the CCC said: “Government has been too slow to embrace cleaner, cheaper alternatives and too keen to support new production of coal, oil and gas. There is a worrying hesitancy by Ministers to lead the country to the next stage of Net Zero commitments.

“I urge the government to regroup on Net Zero and commit to bolder delivery. This is a period when pace must be prioritised over perfection.”

UK emissions of almost 450mn tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022 were 9% lower than pre-pandemic levels in 2019, including aviation and shipping, but the report found that last year’s reduction was helped by a relatively warm winter and high fossil fuel prices and was up 0.8% from 2021.

The UK’s poor progress followed an earlier report by the European Union's institutional auditors warning that the bloc risks missing a targeted 55% reduction in emissions by 2030 due to lack of information deemed critical for investments and insufficient funding being made available.

On the other hand, the CCC report also criticised the UK government as “slow to react to the US Inflation Reduction Act and the EU’s proposed Green Deal Industrial Plan, which are now a strong pull for green investment away from the UK.”

It added: "The UK policy response to the energy crisis has not matched the response of the US and the EU in scale or ambition."

The government’s official response to the report stated: “We can be proud of the UK’s record as a world leader on net zero...The UK is cutting emissions faster than any other G7 country and attracted billions of investment into renewables, which now account for 40% of our electricity.”