Dutch offshore solar pioneer Oceans of Energy, Vattenfall and 14 other technology developers, consultancies, testing laboratories and think tanks have started an EU Joint Industry Project to scale up offshore solar to standard blocks of 150MW that can fit within existing or future North Sea wind farms.

Placing large solar arrays within offshore wind farms makes better use of the sea space, increases energy output, provides more continuous power over the seasons, and will push down costs for green power production and the energy system, Oceans of Energy said.