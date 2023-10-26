United Arab Emirates' renewables powerhouse Masdar has signed agreements for a combined 1GW of solar and onshore wind projects in Azerbaijan, in the latest step toward building up a leading position in several Central Asian locations.

The strategic agreements signed today (Thursday) followed the inauguration of the 230MW Garadagh Solar Park, which was attended by Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev and Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology as well as chairman of Masdar.