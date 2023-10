Abu Dhabi-based renewables giant Masdar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia’s development body MIDA to invest $8bn for up to 10GW of renewable energy capacity in the southeast Asian country by 2035.

“Masdar is proud to play our part in helping Malaysia achieve its ambitious target of 70% renewable energy installed capacity and net-zero emissions by 2050,” Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said.