Masdar, a green energy powerhouse from the United Arab Emirates, has seen its recent investments in Uzbekistan bear fruit with the connection of 1.4GW of renewables capacity to the national grid there, and more wind projects are in the pipeline.

Existing projects connected to the grid this week include the Zarafshan wind farm and three solar projects located in Jizzakh, Samarkand and Sherabad, Masdar said in a statement released today (Thursday).