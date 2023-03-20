Developer Mainstream Renewable Power and partner Actis, a sustainable infrastructure investment house, have sold their 1GW African wind wind portfolio to a joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and UAE’s Masdar in the continent’s biggest-ever sector deal.

The Lekela platform, which had five operational project in South Africa totalling 624MW, one in Egypt (252MW) and one in Senegal (159MW) as well as development targets in Ghana, Senegal and Egypt, was acquired for $1.5bn.

The transaction will generate net proceeds to Mainstream of $90m, “subject to certain closing adjustments”, from Lekela, which was established in 2015 and grew to become Africa’s largest pure-play renewable energy IPP.