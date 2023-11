Global finance giant Macquarie launched an onshore renewables business called Aula Energy as the latest addition to its growing stable of clean power-focused operations.

Aula Energy will focus on development, construction and operation of wind, solar and integrated battery projects in Australia and New Zealand, with an initial 4GW of projects in the works including some 2.4GW of early-stage wind in Western Australia to be advanced in partnership with Green Wind Renewables.