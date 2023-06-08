With landmark US climate legislation funneling some $369bn to the renewable energy sector, the biggest obstacle to reaching the US’ climate targets is no longer financial, claimed serial entrepreneur and now director of the Department of Energy’s $40bn loan programme Jigar Shah.

Instead, “the level of ambition that we have in this industry around actually taking full control of our future is very low”, Shah told the American Council on Renewable Energy (Acore)’s conference on clean power financing.

The US will need to triple its generation capacity to reach the Biden