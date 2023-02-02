The Rockerfeller Foundation has awarded Greenmap, a non-profit focused on developing economies’ energy transitions, a half-million-dollar grant to develop diagnostic software that will help governments and investors in scaling up renewables deployment in their countries.

With the backing, Greenmap (Global Renewable Energy Mass Adoption Programme) plans to create a “toolkit which can guide investments from governments, philanthropies, and clean energy investors” based on the organisation background in “bankability, risk assessment, and auction design” in the global south.

“This new project is fully aligned with our mission and strategy,” said Greenmap CEO Sebastian Kind. “Having the financial support of the Rockefeller Foundation is an important driver to focus on this tool, which will be crucial as a consistent information framework to establish priorities in each country and act according to each unique energy and policy scenario.”

Joseph Curtin, managing director of power & climate at the Rockefeller Foundation, said: “Globally, renewables accounted for more than 80% of total power capacity additions in 2021. However, many developing economies are being left behind. For example, less than 1% of these renewable capacity additions were in Africa.”

The work will feed into the Rockerfeller Foundation’s wider $500m project, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, launched at COP26 last year with backing from the IKEA Foundation and the Bezos Earth Fund.

Sundaa Bridgett-Jones, chief partnerships and advocacy officer at GEAPP – which has the mission of creating 150 million new jobs, curbing 4 gigatons of CO 2 , and expanding clean energy access to one billion people in developing economies, said: “The development of the clean power sector in emerging markets creates jobs and enhances the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people who still live in energy poverty today.

“The Rockefeller Foundation will contribute to scaling renewable energy investments for the just energy transitions and economic development required to achieve the global climate goals.”

Announcement of the award came as the three organisation held their project kick-off meeting.