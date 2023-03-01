BP solar power spin-out Lightsource BP expects to bring online a fleet of 19 Spanish solar farms totalling over 1.6GW of plant capacity by 2025, following its securing environmental approval from Madrid for the portfolio of projects.

Construction of the array of PV plants, located in the provinces of Zaragoza, Seville, Córdoba, Toledo and Valladolid, will represent investment of some €1.2bn ($1.3bn) , marking the latest move by the developer to deepen its investment in what it calls “a key market in [its] global growth strategy”.

“This milestone not only shows the company's long-term commitment to the decarbonisation of the [Spanish] economy and national energy security, but also allows [us] to continue consolidating its position in the market as a leading solar developer,” said Fernando Roger, Lightsource BP’s development director for Southern Europe.

“Environmental authorisation for these projects… demonstrates the company's leadership position in Spain. Our ambition and commitment are clear: Spain is a key market in our global growth strategy.”

Development of the PV projects is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs during the construction phase and a further 90 to operate the plants.

Lightsoure BP said it would be “engaging with potential buyers for the electricity through long-term renewable power purchase agreements” (PPAs).

“With excellent solar resources, large-scale solar PPAs in Spain represent excellent value for buyers to meet European renewable energy procurement goals,” Roger said.

"The achievement of results like these demonstrates our experience in the development of quality assets and how we can contribute to the decarbonisation of Spain, representing an opportunity for utilities and corporate customers that want to acquire renewable energy through PPA contracts and other structures.”