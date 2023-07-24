Rogerio Zampronha, a former Latin America president of wind turbine giant Vestas, is steering the region's biggest private port complex along a path he believes will turn it into a reference point for the energy transition in Brazil.

As chief executive of Prumo Logistica, Zampronha leads a Brazilian joint venture between two of the world’s biggest investment funds, Washington DC-based private equity firm EIG (60%) and Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Co (40%).

Prumo has built up a whole investment portfolio around its flagship asset, the sprawling Port of Acu industrial complex in the state of Rio de Janeiro.