China’s drive to build huge wind and solar projects is facing challenges over land availability and grid integration, warned the nation’s National Energy Administration (NEA).

The NEA, the top-level body planning China's energy strategy, said in an update on renewables development that large-scale wind and PV bases need further policy backing to “actively promote the construction of major renewable energy projects”.

“The large-scale development of renewable energy still faces insufficient consumption space in some areas, and it is difficult to guarantee elements such as land use and sea use,” the update published today (Monday) on the NEA’s website said.