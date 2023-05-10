Japan’s Shizen Energy unveiled plans for a joint venture to develop offshore wind and onshore renewables in South Korea.

The JV – called Inmark Jayeon Energy – will be formed by the Japanese developer’s Shizen International unit, which will hold 40%, and investor Inmark and South Korean engineering group Dohwa, which will own the remainder between them.

Shizen said the move into South Korea reflects “the country's potential for renewable energy deployment” in light of a government target for a 30%-plus green power share by 2036.