Global green power giant Enel will sell half of its Australian business to Japanese fossil player INPEX, the two companies announced today (Thursday).

INPEX – which claims to be Japan’s largest oil & gas exploration and production company – will buy 50% of two Australian entities operated by the Italian utility in a deal with an enterprise value of about €400m ($446m), €140m of it debt.

Enel said the agreement is in line with its strategy of forging partnerships in selected markets to “enhance value creation”.