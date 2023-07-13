Independent power producer Pattern Energy is taking direct aim at two major hurdles the US will need to overcome to have any chance of achieving President Joe Biden’s ambitious 2035 national goal of carbon-free electricity: scale and delivery.

At present, the US is not adding renewable energy generation capacity fast enough to replace both fossil and nuclear plants scheduled for retirement through the mid-2030s and meet surging national demand turbocharged by long-term federal tax credits.

Against that backdrop, onshore wind, the country’s leading clean energy technology today, offers a large opportunity to help boost supply.