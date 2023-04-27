Long-term clarity but short-term uncertainty. That’s what the US clean energy industry faces as President Joe Biden’s administration moves carefully to enact the nation’s landmark $369bn climate law that he signed last August.

“This is a major tax reform bill. Normally, it takes 18 to 24 months to do implementation, guidance on what those tax provisions look like. We intend to do far better than that,” said John Podesta, the White House official overseeing the “whole-of-government” effort to bring the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into force.