The White House has outlined priorities that it wants as part of any future bipartisan energy permitting reform bill in Congress, with two of them potentially contentious and other more far-reaching changes omitted.

A seven-page Fact Sheet states that President Joe Biden’s reform objectives aim to advance environmental justice, build US energy security, combat climate change, create good-paying union jobs, grow the national economy, and help lower costs for families.

It argues that “strategic” reforms are essential to enable construction of clean energy projects and related supply chain manufacturing capacity at the speed and scale needed to adequately address climate change impacts.