The planned incoming CEO of global renewables giant Enel is an “experienced manager” with a track record in the energy industry, said ratings agency Fitch as it reacted to what looks like the end of an era with the departure of long-serving boss Francesco Starace.

The Italian Ministry of Finance this week proposed Flavio Cattaneo as Enel’s new CEO to replace Starace, who has since 2014 led the national utility to become one of the world’s leading wind and solar operators.