Plenitude, a renewables and electricity offshoot of Italian oil major Eni that has been earmarked for a partial stock market flotation, has a value of around €10bn ($11bn), investment bank Jefferies said today (Tuesday).

In a research note that was commenting on Eni’s reported readiness to sell a stake in Plenitude in a one-off transaction, Jefferies suggested a “sum-of-the-parts” equity valuation of €8-€12bn.

The group has been in talks with several investors, including Switzerland's Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP), over a potential sale of a 5-15% minority stake in the unit, according to news agency reports.