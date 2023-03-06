The wind industry will be set the highest targets for EU production under plans by to shore up manufacturing in key green sectors, according to reports that emerged as industry CEOs lined up to set out their policy wish-list for the bloc.

The EU will aim for a wind production base able to meet 85% of its own demand as it chases its 2050 net zero goals, along with heat pumps the highest ambition proposed for manufacturing capacity in five sectors – the others being solar, batteries and electrolysers – according to the Financial Times, which said it had seen draft plans from the European Commission.