India’s Adani Group ended a turbulent 2023 on bullish note with a pact with TotalEnergies, a deal to build a power link from a wind and solar mega-project and the announcement of a $1bn injection into its renewables arm.

Backers from the family of billionaire Gautam Adani will buy warrants equivalent to around $1.1bn in Adani Green Energy, a move the company claimed leaves it “fully equipped” to hit its target to install 45GW of renewable capacity by 2030.