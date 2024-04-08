Adani Group, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Gautum Adani, has begun commercial production of wafer and ingots used for solar power cells and modules, as part of a wider plan to become India's first integrated renewable energy player, according to a senior director at the company.

Adani's own renewables arm Adani Green Energy (AGEL), is pursuing a plan to generate 45GW of renewable power by 2030, and, to support this, the Adani Group is investing heavily in building up industrial supply chain capacity for green kit and inputs.