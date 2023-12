A cement company owned by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has said it will invest $723m to build wind and solar farms to power over half its operations with green energy.

Ambuja Cements announced today (Monday) that it will build 1GW of green projects to meet 60% of its operations through renewables.

The projects include a 600MW solar farm and 150MW wind project in the state of Gujarat and a 250MW solar farm in the state of Rajasthan.