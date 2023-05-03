European solar panel manufacturer Meyer Burger has closed a four-year offtake agreement with Ingka Investments, the investment unit of the parent of furniture retailer Ikea, in the US.

The deal closed in late March will help Meyer Burger boost its annual module output capacity in its Goodyear, Arizona, factory to about 2GW, from 1.6GW previously.

The agreement covers the supply of solar modules from 2025 to 2029.

„This agreement is an excellent start, both for our ambitions to invest further in renewable energy production in the US and for our partnership with Meyer Burger, a company with high ESG standards and a shared commitment to make significant contributions to decarbonization and the 1.5