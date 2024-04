If Europe is serious about meeting its grand ambitions of adding 29GW of wind capacity annually until 2030, it must also get serious about setting ambitious targets for long duration energy storage, says sector champion Julia Souder.

“Uncertainties” remain in wind power revenue in Europe because of variable nature of wind, fluctuating energy prices, differing market mechanisms and curtailment costs, Souder, CEO of the Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Council, tells Recharge.