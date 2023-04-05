Global green power giant Iberdrola said it expects to speed up investment plans under the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) after a $6bn sale of power assets to Mexico that the nation’s president called “a new nationalisation”.

The Spain-based group agreed to sell 8.5GW of generation plant – mostly gas but including a 103MW wind farm – to Mexico’s state power utility CFE under a deal due to complete later this year.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), who met Iberdrola CEO Ignacio Galan yesterday (Tuesday), called the deal “a new nationalisation” that gives CFE a majority position in Mexico’s power system.