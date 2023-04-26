Global green power giant Iberdrola boosted profits in the first quarter of the year and said energy security imperatives are now accelerating renewables policy progress around the world.

The Spanish giant posted a net profit of €1.49bn ($1.64bn) for the first three months of 2023, up from just over €1bn in the same quarter of 2022.

Revenues were more than €3bn higher at €15.5bn and Iberdrola now has more than 40GW of installed renewable capacity. It reported increased output from wind, solar and hydropower in the quarter.