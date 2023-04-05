Iberdrola has proposed for EU funding a project for a gigascale PV panel factory in southern Spain that could churn out three million solar modules per year – sufficient to meet a third of the Iberian country’s demand.

The renewables giant is planning the 1.6GW capacity plant in the region of Extremadura together with a technology partner, but didn’t reveal the name of the manufacturer to Recharge.

Iberdrola has presented the initiative for the third round of the EU’s Innovation Fund that has been set up to back innovative technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.