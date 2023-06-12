Iberdrola sealed a deal to sell the majority of its Mexican power generation assets – mostly in the gas sector – to a trust managed by Mexico Infrastructure Partners (MIP) for $6bn.

The Spanish renewables giant and MIP signed a binding agreement over the sale of the portfolio which represents 55% of Iberdrola’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the Latin American country.

Iberdrola will keep 13 power plants in Mexico, all of its activity with private customers, as well as its 6GW renewables portfolio that the company plans to boost further in coming years.