Two of the biggest names in global power and oil – Spain’s Iberdrola and UK-based supermajor BP – will between them put €1bn ($1.06bn) into Iberian electric vehicle charging as part of joint venture plans in EVs and green hydrogen that are taking longer than first expected to finalise.

Iberdrola today (Thursday) notified Spain's stock market regulator of a “strategic alliance” with BP to develop 11,700 ultra-fast charging points in Spain and Portugal by the end of 2030 under a deal that will also see them explore opportunities in the UK.