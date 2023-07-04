The Global Solar Council (GSC) has started the hunt for a new chief executive as current incumbent Gianni Chianetta prepares to step down.

The GSC – formed after the COP21 climate summit in 2015 to give the sector a worldwide voice – said Chianetta, whose three-year term is expiring, will stay on while his replacement is found.

The GSC’s members include regional industry bodies SolarPower Europe, Japan’s PV association and the American Council on Renewable Energy, according to its website.

The new CEO will help shape an industry that is on course to be the world’s number one energy source in terms of installed capacity, and is even taking to the oceans alongside wind power.

SolarPower Europe in June said global overall solar additions in 2022 hit a record 239GW – or 45% more than in 2021 – and cumulative installations grew to 1.2 terawatts at the end of last year, with the sector potentially on course for TW-scale annual additions at the end of the decade.

Máté Heisz, chair of the GSC, said: “As the world gears up for COP28 and strives to achieve net zero emissions, the role of the GSC in advocating for solar power as a key climate solutions has never been more vital.

“Working with both Gianni as senior advisor and the new CEO, we are looking to make the association and global solar industry stronger than ever to ensure the world achieves its climate goals.”