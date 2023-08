A year on from the passing in the US of landmark legislation aimed at turbocharging the nation's cleantech and renewables sectors, a European assessment of the impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act focused on how the race to keep up has caused divisions to emerge between EU member states.

The EU reaction to the passing of President Joe Biden's flagship cleantech legislation one year ago was very much a "positive response", said Johanna Lehne, programme lead at climate think tank E3G.