Both the wind and solar manufacturing sectors in Europe are in trouble. And both are increasingly calling for subsidies for building new factories, or even an entire supply chain.

With the exception of the pandemic period, financial support for production would be in stark contrast to EU policies in recent years that were characterised by rather restrictive state aid policies, a relatively hands-off approach to direct aid and a global free-trade mantra.

But now could be the time for the renewables industry to strongly push for support if it wants to stay afloat amid global disruptions and to meet stepped up green power targets across the continent.