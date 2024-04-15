The UK government warned of a growing cyber-threat to renewable energy assets as it put cybersecurity at the heart of a new global hunt for innovative tech ventures to help nurture.

Britain – home to the world’s second-largest offshore wind fleet after China – is increasingly concerned over the potential for attacks, said trade commissioner for Europe Chris Barton.

“The renewable energy industry depends on connectivity and high-tech capabilities, and with these come increased risks of cyber-attacks. Attacks on renewable energy assets are increasing in frequency and scale,” said Barton.

The UK was recently one of six North Sea nations to pledge to strengthen their cooperation in protecting critical marine infrastructure.

At national level, Britain has already backed an initiative called CROWN (Cyber-resilience of offshore wind networks) that will create a dedicated R&D facility able to develop security tools and resilience measures.

The emphasis on cybersecurity includes its role as one of four focus areas in the UK Department of Business and Trade’s Unicorn Kingdom; Pathfinder Awards scheme, a global initiative that also covers AI, connected and automated mobility and digital trade.

The scheme, which is seeking “globally ambitious scale ups”, is open for applications until the end of April.