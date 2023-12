Led by grid-scale, US energy storage installations surged 35% to a record 2.35GW in the third quarter despite widespread project development delays caused by a tight skilled labour market and higher administrative costs to comply with federal tax credit eligibility criteria, according to a new report by Wood Mackenzie and American Clean Power Association (ACP).

Grid-scale additions totaled 2.15GW, up 71% from a year earlier, and 6.85GWh,