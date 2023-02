Green power giant Iberdrola posted a €4.3bn ($4.6bn) net profit for 2022 as strong performance in Brazil and the US made up for turmoil in the EU’s energy market following the Ukraine invasion.

The net result was a 11.7% uptick on 2021’s figure for Iberdrola – among the world’s biggest developers and operators of renewables on land and sea, and with a growing position in green hydrogen – which said 90% of its €10.7bn of investments last year went to clean power or networks.