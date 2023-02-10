Global green power giant Enel boosted operating profits last year and said a big cut in debt will help it fulfil its massive renewable energy ambitions.

The Italy-based utility – among the world’s largest wind and solar owners – reported preliminary ordinary operating earnings (Ebitda) of €19.7bn ($21.1bn) for 2022, which it said was above its guidance and 3% higher than the year before.

Enel also cited a “significant reduction” in net debt and said that will continue to fall in 2023 in a boost to “financial solidity”.