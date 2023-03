The UK’s first batch of low-carbon hydrogen projects is dominated by the blue variety, with green H 2 projects that tap renewables accounting for less than one fifth of the capacity planned for start-up by 2030, says a new study that highlights “risks and uncertainties” in the British sector.

Thirty-two green hydrogen projects make up 2.6GW of the 17GW that is so far slated to enter operation by the end of the decade, according to analysts at Westwood Global Energy Group.