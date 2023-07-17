US climate envoy John Kerry praised China’s record on renewable energy but questioned its ongoing expansion of coal generation as climate talks opened between the world’s two largest economies.

Kerry began a visit to Beijing by saying China had done an “incredible job” in building wind and solar to levels far beyond any other nation, but urged it to halt coal expansion, the Washington Post reported.

Global climate campaigners hope the US and China can put aside political and other differences and find agreement on an ambitious green agenda in the run-up to this year’s COP28 summit in Dubai.

China is currently chasing a goal to have 1,200GW of wind and solar in place by 2030 – a target think-tank Global Energy Monitor (GEM) recently said it could hit five years early at its current rate of expansion.

However, GEM said that with “coal still holding sway as the dominant power source, the country needs bolder advancements in energy storage and green technologies for a secure energy future”.

“In the next three days, we hope we can begin taking some big steps that will send a signal to the world about the serious purpose of China and the United States to address a common risk, threat, challenge to all of humanity created by humans themselves,” Kerry was quoted saying as he prepared for the talks.