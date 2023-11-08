The Global Solar Council (GSC) has appointed solar and climate finance veteran Sonia Dunlop as its new CEO ahead of the “critical” upcoming COP28 summit in Dubai.

The GSC announced today (Wednesday) that Dunlop is joining after nearly five years working at climate change think tank E3G.

She arrives just in time for the upcoming COP28 climate summit, which kicks off at the end of this month.

“The work we do at the GSC is essential, especially so given how critical COP28 Dubai will be for the energy transition,” said Dunlop, adding that the solar industry is in a “pivotal moment.”

“We need the global solar sector to speak with one voice and ensure that countries commit to ambition and action to urgently scale-up solar deployment, on roofs and beyond, in every corner of the world.”

The GSC said the new appointment is “crucial” for its growth and the growth of the global solar industry, especially in the “critical context” of COP28.

“According to leading market analysts,” the GSC said that over 6.2TW of solar capacity could be installed globally by 2030 in a “medium growth scenario.”

“But with the right policy, regulations and investments, cumulative global solar installations could reach as high as 7.9TW by 2030 in a high growth scenario.”

The Washington, DC-based GSC – formed after the COP21 climate summit in 2015 to give the sector a worldwide voice – has been hunting for a new CEO since July, with the three year term of incumbent Gianni Chianetta drawing to a close.

His replacement Dunlop specialised in climate change finance at E3G, working with public and multilateral banking institutions.

She has previous experience of COP summits, having been seconded to work on the organising team for the Glasgow edition two years ago, with a focus on securing financing for the energy transition.

Before E3G, Dunlop worked as a senior policy advisor at SolarPower Europe and communications and public affairs manager at the UK’s Solar Trade Association. She has also worked as an advisor at the European Parliament.

Dunlop, who lives in London with her family, is fluent in English, French and Italian as well as speaking basic Dutch, Spanish and Portuguese.

She is taking a leading role in an industry that is set to become the world’s number one energy source in terms of installed capacity, and is even taking to the oceans alongside wind power.