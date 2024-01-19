A pioneering developer specialising in energy islands has been launched in Denmark.

Copenhagen Energy Islands (CEI), which aims to build energy islands globally, is majority owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and backed by pension funds and other investors.

The move is intended to position the Danish group at the forefront of growing interest in energy islands, which aim to act as a focus to integrate huge clusters of offshore wind with associated infrastructure such as power transmission and green hydrogen production.