Plans for a gigascale renewable energy plant to help decarbonise Indian steel production moved forward when Siemens Gamesa books a deal to supply wind turbines to the project.

The Spanish-German manufacturer will deliver 46 of its SG 3.6-145 turbines to the 989MW wind-solar array under development by ArcelorMittal, one of the world’s largest steel makers, which will use some of the output for its Hazira, Andhra Pradesh plant.

ArcelorMittal announced in 2022 that it would build the giant renewables project allied with pumped hydro storage to supply round-the-clock green power to Hazira, which is operated by its ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India joint venture.

ArcelorMittal is one of a number of steel makers around the world looking to tap renewables and green hydrogen in a bid to decarbonise one the most energy-intensive industries globally.

Hybrid developments of wind and solar, especially when linked to storage such as batteries or pumped-hydro, are increasingly seen as the most attractive option for many large scale developments in India, with its profile of sunny days and windy nights.

Siemens Gamesa will start delivering the Indian-made turbines in the second quarter.