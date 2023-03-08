A floating solar system designed to withstand rough sea conditions and operate alongside offshore wind turbines has been unveiled by a trio of Belgian industrial heavyweights.

DEME, Tractebel and Jan De Nul aim for a first pilot outing for their Seavolt system off the coast of Belgium this summer, four years after starting its development with Ghent University.

The partners said the modular system, with the panels elevated above the water on a platform atop a “compact floater”, can be deployed using standard solar modules in harsh offshore conditions alongside wind turbines.