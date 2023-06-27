Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and insurance giant Allianz have applied for permission to build two artificial energy islands in the German North Sea that are slated to link to 10GW of offshore wind.

The partners last year kicked off a feasibility project and now lead a consortium also including IfAÖ, TÜV Süd, Chatham Partners, Wood Thilsted and COWI that has submitted the plan for approval to German authorities.

CIP confirmed to Recharge information published in Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine that the construction of the islands could cost up to €2.5bn